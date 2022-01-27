MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.41 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $381,007.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.94 or 0.06714190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,240.19 or 0.99888920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052957 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,216,867,604 coins and its circulating supply is 3,046,259,240 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.