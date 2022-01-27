Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $52.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.19. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 34,703 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

