Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $35.00 by UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $35.00 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,799. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

