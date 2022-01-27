Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.21. Approximately 23,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 436,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

