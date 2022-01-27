Methanex (TSE:MX) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MX. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

Shares of TSE MX traded up C$3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$59.52. 479,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,259. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.92. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

