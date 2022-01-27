Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRU. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, NBF lifted their target price on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

TSE:MRU opened at C$64.78 on Thursday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

