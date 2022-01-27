Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of MRU opened at C$64.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.51.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.00.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

