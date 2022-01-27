Metronome Price Reaches $2.76 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $78,977.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $2.76 or 0.00007421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.69 or 0.06501704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,109.72 or 0.99878809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051155 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,778,980 coins and its circulating supply is 13,634,406 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

