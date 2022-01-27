M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.48

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $6.98. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,556 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

