MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,725,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

