MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of MGIC Investment worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

