MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 1,883.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,699,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGTI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,694. MGT Capital Investments has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

