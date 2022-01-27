MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0038

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $624,653.02 and approximately $10.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00083566 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000237 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,792,731 coins and its circulating supply is 166,490,803 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

