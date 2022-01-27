Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $48,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,551,000 after buying an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,960,000 after buying an additional 177,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

