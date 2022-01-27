Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.22% of Micron Technology worth $178,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $608,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $81.97 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

