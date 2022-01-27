Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.68.

MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

