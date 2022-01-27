Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

