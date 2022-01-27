Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $179,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

