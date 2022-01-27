Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Buy Rating at Summit Insights

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Summit Insights in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.68.

MSFT stock opened at $296.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.42. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

