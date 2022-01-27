Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Buy Rating at Summit Insights

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Summit Insights in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.68.
MSFT stock opened at $296.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.42. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
