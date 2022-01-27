MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 8.5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $321.00 and last traded at $323.70. 23,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 597,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

