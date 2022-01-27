Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.25. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 182,167 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

