MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 41.4% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00010442 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $41.57 million and $158,614.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00251964 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015976 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007936 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,812,932 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

