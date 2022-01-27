Mimecast (MIME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Mimecast has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mimecast stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

