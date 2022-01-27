Mina Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Mina has a market cap of $793.82 million and approximately $30.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00005975 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.71 or 0.06413038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,728.73 or 0.99860683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00052079 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 361,194,735 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.