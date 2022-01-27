Minerals Technologies (MTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

