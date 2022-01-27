MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 87.9% in January

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YGMZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,593. MingZhu Logistics has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

