MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.00

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 459357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.43.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 185,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.