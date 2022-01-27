Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.39 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $12,524.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00157332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00179017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,374,063,160 coins and its circulating supply is 5,168,853,593 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

