MintMe.com Coin Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $5,723.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,162.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.63 or 0.06545878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.62 or 0.00289589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.36 or 0.00784006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00065653 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00391541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00240649 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars.

