Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $107.82

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.82 and last traded at $108.09, with a volume of 17502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.