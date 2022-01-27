Mirrored Apple Price Tops $160.99 on Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $160.99 or 0.00437891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.87 or 0.06707173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,675.01 or 0.99756111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 77,656 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

