Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3% This Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $35.53 or 0.00098634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $39.93 million and approximately $501,784.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

