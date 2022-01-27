Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.19 or 0.00061153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.94 or 0.06714190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,240.19 or 0.99888920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052957 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 508,327 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.