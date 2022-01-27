Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $43.29 million and $1.23 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.64 or 0.00054529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.