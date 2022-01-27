Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.88

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 532018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Missfresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.32 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Missfresh in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.