Mist Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.39 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $1.39 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00041004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.