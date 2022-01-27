Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 82,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,969,556 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.02.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,004,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
