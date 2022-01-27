Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 82,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,969,556 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.02.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,004,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

