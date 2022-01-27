Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 7,276 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $30.67 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

