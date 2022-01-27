Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.