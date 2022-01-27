Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,971,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,200,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

