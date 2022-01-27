Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,461 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.21% of Navient worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

