Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $5,694,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $8,260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

THC stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

