Mizuho Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.96.
NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $596.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $677.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85.
In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
