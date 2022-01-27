Mizuho Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.96.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $596.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $677.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

