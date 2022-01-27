MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.50

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 661198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.30 ($0.50).
The company has a market capitalization of £63.02 million and a PE ratio of -11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.56.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.27%.
MJ Hudson Group Company Profile (LON:MJH)
MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Hudson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Hudson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.