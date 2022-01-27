MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Down 7.2%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $144.30 and last traded at $146.41. Approximately 6,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 466,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,537,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

