MMOCoin Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $367,168.90 and $5.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

