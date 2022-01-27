MobileGo (MGO) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MobileGo has a market cap of $503,868.94 and approximately $20,456.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo (CRYPTO:MGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

MobileGo Coin Trading

