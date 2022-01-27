Modefi (MOD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $121,537.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. Modefi has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $121,537.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,403,791 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

