Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00021532 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000096 BTC.

