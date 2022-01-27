Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 1,081.0% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,623. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

